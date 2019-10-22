|
KENDALLVILLE - Patricia M. "Pat" Kilburn, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, where she resided for the past several years.
She was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Kendallville, to Thomas G. and Joyce M. (Fowler) Brown.
On Feb. 27, 1960, in Kendallville, she married Joel J. Kilburn.
He preceded her in death on March 31, 1984.
Mrs. Kilburn had worked at Starcraft in Topeka, and later babysat in her home.
She attended First Baptist Church in Kendallville, now known as Cornerstone.
Surviving are three daughters, PJ (Jaime Marmolejog) Bolen, of Kendallville, Christine Kilburn, of Kendallville, and Diana (David) Hall, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine "Kitty" (Ed) Miller, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by two sons, William "Bill" Kilburn and Dennis Michael Kilburn; a granddaughter, Rachel Somers; and a brother, Michel Brown.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Percy Young officiating.
Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Calling is Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
