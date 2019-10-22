KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kilburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kilburn


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Kilburn Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Patricia M. "Pat" Kilburn, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, where she resided for the past several years.

She was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Kendallville, to Thomas G. and Joyce M. (Fowler) Brown.

On Feb. 27, 1960, in Kendallville, she married Joel J. Kilburn.

He preceded her in death on March 31, 1984.

Mrs. Kilburn had worked at Starcraft in Topeka, and later babysat in her home.

She attended First Baptist Church in Kendallville, now known as Cornerstone.

Surviving are three daughters, PJ (Jaime Marmolejog) Bolen, of Kendallville, Christine Kilburn, of Kendallville, and Diana (David) Hall, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine "Kitty" (Ed) Miller, of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by two sons, William "Bill" Kilburn and Dennis Michael Kilburn; a granddaughter, Rachel Somers; and a brother, Michel Brown.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Percy Young officiating.

Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Calling is Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now