Patricia Kimmel

PALM BAY, Fla. - Patricia Elisabeth Kimmel, 72, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home in Palm Bay, Florida, surrounded by her family.

Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Denise Peau Kimmel Kuhne, of Sainte-Adresse, France, and Lester Kimmel, of Kendallville, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Kendallville High School, Purdue University, Ball State University, and Indiana University.

She was a registered nurse for more than 40 years. She had a varied work history that included McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, and Treasure Coast Behavioral Healthcare in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a nursing instructor at Ivy Tech Community College for 15 years and also worked as a travel nurse on numerous occasions.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her wonderful sense of humor, and for always being there for others.

She was the beloved mother of Kevin Eads and Dennis James.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 228 N. Maine St., Avilla, Indiana, followed by a reception at 1 p.m., at St. James Restaurant, 204 E. Albion St., Avilla, Indiana.