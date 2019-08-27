KPCNews Obituaries
Patricia Krebs


1942 - 2019
Patricia Krebs Obituary

WOLCOTTVILLE - Patricia Ann Krebs, 76, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Wolcottville.

She was born Sept. 21, 1942, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Frank and Ann (Tagg) Garber.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her husband, Gary Krebs, of Wolcottville; two daughters, Ann (Bill) Chorpenning, of Wolcottville and Barbara (Mark) Yates, of Albion; a son, Roger Lenker, of Wolcottville; four grandchildren, Roger Lee Lenker, Nova Lenker, Cristina Wolf, and William Richard Chorpenning; seven great-grandchildren, Neveah, Jalyn, Teagan, Jaxson, Isaac, Kadyn, and Makyla; and two sisters, Elizabeth Kochiss, of Connecticut, and Barbara Holst of Connecticut.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Lenker.

There will be no funeral or visitation.

Private burial will be at Woodruff Cemetery.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 27, 2019
