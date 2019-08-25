|
Patricia Ruth (Cope) Likes, age 85, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Laurels of Butler, Butler, Indiana.
Patricia was born on Aug. 20, 1934, in Dickson, Ohio to Arnold and Ruth (Wilson) Schaadt.
She graduated from Camden Frontier School in 1952. She later worked for many years at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Patricia was a member of the Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, and the Red Hat Society. She was a former member of the Cameron Hospital Auxiliary.
She enjoyed camping, house plants, feeding and watching birds, and loved her family, especially all of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Eugene Braddock of Ashley, Indiana, Sharon (Billie) Brewton of Beach Park, Illinois, Brenda Cope of Angola, Indiana, Michelle (Bud) Prince of Fremont, Indiana, and Michael Braddock of Arkansas, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a brother, Myron (Pam) Schaadt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Cope, a daughter, Denise Braddock, a son, David Braddock, her parents, and a sister, Barbara Smith.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home. Michael D. Booher, minister of Pleasant View Church of Christ will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the services at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post No. 257.