|
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Patricia Martin


1929 - 2019
Patricia Martin Obituary

ANGOLA - Patricia L. Martin, 90, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019,

She was born on March 16, 1929, in Daleville, Indiana, to Errett and Katie (Boldt) Bowman.

Patricia received her bachelor's degree from Ball State University and her  master's degree from Saint Frances University.

She married Ralph H. Martin on Sept. 6, 1952.

Patricia was an elementary school teacher and taught school in Fort Wayne, at Scott Center in Steuben County, Hendry Park Elementary School in Angola, and Pleasant Lake Elementary School where she retired from.

She was a member of Angola Christian Church, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Angola Garden Club and a 50-plus-year member of Order of Eastern Star.

Patricia was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing in several clubs. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her four sons, Michael Jay (Cynthia) Martin, of Indianapolis, David Bruce (Patricia) Martin, of Angola, Steven Harold (Kelly) Martin, of Indianapolis, and Jeffrey Bowman (Wendy) Martin, of Angola; brother, William (Barbara) Bowman, of Anderson; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Johns, of The Villages, Florida. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren, Phillip Michael Martin, Patrick Daniel Martin, Stephanie Marie Frederick, Trevor David Martin, Alexandra Rae Martin, Andrea Nicole Martin, Natalie Louise Martin, Zane Jeffrey Martin and Lydia Elaine Martin; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey Alexandra Martin Frederick, Aiden Thomas Frederick and Sydney Eleanor Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 56 years, Ralph H. Martin on Jan. 28, 2008.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with John Coney Minister officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials in Patricia's memory may be made to Angola Christian Church or to Angola Garden Club.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 8, 2019
