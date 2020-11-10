Patricia Mavity

PLACITAS, N.M. - Patricia M. Walker Mavity, of Placitas, New Mexico, gained her Angel wings on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Pat was the daughter of Edward and Betty (Olinger) Carpenter, of Morrison, Illinois.

Patricia is survived by her brother, Richard and Shirley Carpenter, of Fulton, Illinois; daughters, Cindy (Walker) and Mark Newcome, of Placitas, New Mexico, and Linda (Walker) Maio, of Anderson, South Carolina; and son, Mark Walker, of Thonotosassa, Florida. Pat is also survived by five grandsons, Zack and Katrina Newcome, Daniel and Brittney Maio, Brett and Jennifer Newcome, Timothy and Kristen Maio and Andrew Maio; five great-grandchildren survive Patricia, and two are on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara; brother, Eugene; and husband, David Walker.

Patricia attended Fulton High School in Fulton, Illinois, where she was Homecoming Queen, played on the women's basketball team and met her future husband, David Walker.

Pat and David Walker owned the Walker Cottage Pastry shop in downtown Garrett, Indiana. Pat also was a teacher and director of the Garrett Head Start program and PE teacher at J.E. Ober Elementary.

She was also an active member of Garrett Presbyterian Church as a youth leader and teacher.

Patricia has also lived in Sebring, Florida, where she helped her husband, Bill Mavity, build houses, and she ran a small restaurant, using her baking skills to draw in many a happy customer. Tulsa, Oklahoma, was also home for a few years before Pat moved to New Jersey, to be near family. Later in life Pat worked as an administrative secretary at Delmhorst, until retirement.

Patricia's favorite things to do were travel with her friend, Janet, as groupies for the Booth Brothers or trips to England, read, entertain and cook, whether it was hospitality at church or at home with family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Garrett Head Start Program or Garrett City Library.