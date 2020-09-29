FORT WAYNE - Patricia Jean McNiece, 94, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on March 26, 1926, in Fort Wayne, to Edward and Bernice (Porter) Hocker. They preceded her in death.

She married Richard A. McNiece on July 7, 1945, in Sedalia, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2013.

Surviving are: her son, Richard (Judi) McNiece Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Vicki (Jay) Zygmont, of Killingworth, Connecticut; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her home and family. She worked in sales for 17 years at Souder's Furniture and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church since 1949.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill, IN 46741.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.

