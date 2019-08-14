KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Miller


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Miller Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Patricia A. Miller, 80, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019.

She was born in Warsaw, Indiana, on June 7, 1939, the daughter of Orville and Madelyn Long. They preceded her in death.

Patricia was a graduate of New Haven High School and went on to graduate from Ball State with a bachelor's degree as a registered nurse in 1960.

She went on to work as an RN for 46 years for the mentally handicapped. She was also a director of nursing for 15 years at Glen Oaks Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

Patricia enjoyed crocheting, her animals, gardening, and her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly L. Hunnicutt; son, Greg S. Miller; brother, James O. (Kimiko) Long; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Steven, Amanda and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kermit L. Miller, who passed in 1987, the father of Kelly and Greg.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road., Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Burial will be held at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to or .

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Download Now