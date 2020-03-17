|
ROME CITY - Patricia Ann Myers, 84, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence on Sylvan Lake.
Ms. Myers was born on Feb. 10, 1936, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Ruth Elizabeth Eby and Robert Wright.
Patricia grew up in Dayton, Ohio.
Upon graduation from Fairview High School, she married David Carson Myers on Sept. 17, 1955.
She helped open and start Rome City Limberlost Library and also worked for Kendallville Public Library.
Patricia settled in San Jose, California, in 1977.
She worked for the United States Postal Service for nearly 10 years. Patricia then went on to work for Ball Screws & Actuators in accounts receivables before retiring.
Patricia lived in San Jose until 2009, before returning to Sylvan Lake in Rome City, Indiana.
Her favorite pastime was her art. She received a number of awards and sold many of her drawings and paintings.
Patricia loved her family and children, her cat, Boots, and sitting on her porch looking at the lake.
Survivors include her children, Christopher Carson Myers, Kevinanne Kitchen, Daniel Patrick (Paula) Myers, Jennifer (Dr. Frode) Larsen, and Dina (Dr. David) Holliday; grandchildren, David Carson Myers II, Mary Rose Myers, Brittany Rose (Steven) Haas, Carson Taylor Michaeli Myers, Reese McAllister Corbington Myers, Michael Patrick Larsen, Daniel Andreas Larsen, Lucas Michael Holliday, Logan James Holliday, and Brad Bauman; great-grandchildren; Jayce Cooper Myers, Layla-Marie Rosealia Likens, and Bennington Carson Orion Baldwin; nephew and niece, Greg (Annette) Davis, and Patricia (Dan) Gur; half-sister, Monica Bond; and half-brother, Bob Wright.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Elizabeth Eby; father, Thomas Eby; biological father, Robert Wright; and her sister, Gail Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date in the summer.
Burial will take place at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on our facebook page.
Arrangements and care trusted to Hess Funeral Home, LaGrange.