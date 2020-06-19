Patricia Skilbred
1952 - 2020
KENDALLVILLE - Patricia "Pat" Leslie Coy Skilbred, 68, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a valiant battle with systemic scleroderma. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Pat was born to Lester and Mary Coy, a southern Minnesota, farm couple, in Blue Earth, Minnesota, on May 30, 1952. Her parents preceded her in death. She was the youngest of the "first four" and known as the "piddler" for playing around the farm.

She enjoyed cheering on the Lakota Eagles as a member of the cheer squad. She graduated from Mankato State College with a degree in nursing, which started a lifelong career of caring for others.

Pat was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her sweetheart, Lawrence John Skilbred, on June 9, 1973, in Elmore, Minnesota.

Pat helped raise her three children with patience, discipline and humility. She taught them to be strong and confident individuals and often took them on long family trips to ski in Colorado, beach in Florida, and visit family throughout. Most of all, Pat loved the water in and around Indiana, and Florida, and spending time in the sun.

Pat was a care giver at heart. She was kind and non-judgmental, and always had time to listen. She was a strong woman and loving wife and is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; her sons, Brett and Scott; her daughter, Brooke O'Steen; her grandchildren, Jackson Skilbred, Dylan Skilbred, Parker O'Steen, Jayden Skilbred, Reece Skilbred, and Henry Skilbred; and her siblings, Barbara Ludwig, Susan Kiewiet, Kelly Coy, and Darrin Coy.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Dale Coy; and her parents.

The family will host a visitation at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, and on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A service and burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery in Lagrange County, Indiana, at 2 p.m.

The Rev. James Elsner will officiate the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the University of Michigan, Rheumatology Department.

Share your favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
JUN
20
Service
02:00 PM
Lake Bethel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
