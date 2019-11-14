|
AUBURN - Patricia A. Spice, 76, of Auburn, Indiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Patricia was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Jackson, Ohio.
Patricia and her husband Robert were former owners of Northway Inn Again, and she had also worked at Auburn Town Tavern for 26 years.
Patricia loved spending time with her family, Christmas, and listening to Elvis music.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Spice, of Auburn; her mother, Ova Wells, of Auburn; children, Bob (Deb) Spice, of Waynedale, Anita (Mike) Fell, of New Haven, Deb (Don Pierson) Develbiss, of Auburn, Bill (Missy) Spice, of Auburn, James (Tonya) White, of Elkhart, Eugene (Jen) White, of Kendallville, and Bruce White, of Garrett; brothers, Dick Wells, of Auburn, David Wells, of Auburn, and Chip Wells, of New Hampshire; sisters, Wilma (Dan) Miller, of Auburn, Karen (Tony) Baker, of Hamilton, and Nancy Deardorf, of Auburn; 49 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Wells; a brother, Bill "Flash" Wells; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to .
