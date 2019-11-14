KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
1605 Center St
Auburn, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Spice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Spice


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Spice Obituary

AUBURN - Patricia A. Spice, 76, of Auburn, Indiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Patricia was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Jackson, Ohio.

Patricia and her husband Robert were former owners of Northway Inn Again, and she had also worked at Auburn Town Tavern for 26 years.

Patricia loved spending time with her family, Christmas, and listening to Elvis music.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Spice, of Auburn; her mother, Ova Wells, of Auburn; children, Bob (Deb) Spice, of Waynedale, Anita (Mike) Fell, of New Haven, Deb (Don Pierson) Develbiss, of Auburn, Bill (Missy) Spice, of Auburn, James (Tonya) White, of Elkhart, Eugene (Jen) White, of Kendallville, and Bruce White, of Garrett; brothers, Dick Wells, of Auburn, David Wells, of Auburn, and Chip Wells, of New Hampshire; sisters, Wilma (Dan) Miller, of Auburn, Karen (Tony) Baker, of Hamilton, and Nancy Deardorf, of Auburn; 49 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Wells; a brother, Bill "Flash" Wells; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to .

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -