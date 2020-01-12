|
AUBURN - Patricia "Pat" Straub, 79, of Auburn, entered into heaven on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Pat was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Buchanan, Mich.
Pat was an active member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church. She was also owner of the Auburn Dairy Queen since 1980 and of the Garrett Dairy Queen from 1983-1991.
She married Dean Straub on Nov. 8, 1958, in New Troy, Mich., and he survives in Auburn.
She is also survived by a son, David Straub of Hicksville, Ohio; daughter, Denise (John) Cochran of Silver Lake; three brothers, Carson (Shirley) Gancer of Battle Creek, Mich., Jim (Linda) DePue of Greenville, S.C., and Bob (Margo) DePue of Galien, Mich.; her grandchildren, Brytanee Hayes, Dylan Straub, Madison Ramus, Camden Straub and Tracy Hollar; her great-grandchildren, Lucy Hayes, Lukas Hayes, Sophie Straub, Rylee Straub, Aubrey Straub, and Amy Perry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Gancer; her mother, Leona DePue; and a daughter, Sharon Straub.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. with visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 County Road 29, Auburn. The Rev. James Petit will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Lakewood Park Baptist Church. To sign the online guest book, or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.pinningtonfh.com. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.