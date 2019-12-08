|
WOLCOTTVILLE - Patrick Lake Brown, 61, of Wolcottville, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Memorial Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his wife and kids.
He was born Jan. 20, 1958, in Goshen to William T. and Marion Marie (Rheinheimer) Brown. His parents preceded him in death.
On March 29, 1979, in LaGrange, he married Cindy D. Howard.
Mr. Brown was employed as assistant plant manager at Cruiser RV in Howe.
Pat was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed restoring muscle cars and being outdoors. He dearly loved being with his grandkids.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy D. Brown of Wolcottville; two daughters, Crystal (Brad) Hunsberger of Topeka and Lori (Josh) Kirkpatrick of Ligonier; two sons, Kevin R. Brown of Ligonier and Ryan P. (Nicole) Brown of Topeka; six grandchildren, Cayden Hunsberger, Hailey Kirkpatrick, Audrey Kirkpatrick, Evelynn Brown, Eleanor Brown, and Kyler Bolen; and two sisters, Cynthia (Clarence) Lewin of LaGrange and Connie (Troy) Williams of Topeka.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 South Townline Road, LaGrange, with Joe Hughes officiating. Burial will be at Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City.
Pallbearers are Ryan Brown, Kevin Brown, Josh Kirkpatrick, Brad Hunsberger, Kyler Bolen, and Charles Kelly.
Calling is Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements.
