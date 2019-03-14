GARRETT - Patrick F. O'Connor, 77, of Garrett, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Patrick was born June 29, 1941, in Chicago to the late William and Adeline (Metevia) O'Connor.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

Patrick was a truck driver for Titan Trucking in Tinley Park, Illinois, for over 35 years, retiring in 1998.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

Patrick enjoyed going to Martin's Tavern in Garrett to see all his many friends.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick W. and Michelle O'Connor of Sahuarita, Arizona, and Ryan C. and Kelly O'Connor of Albion; two daughters and sons-in-law, Aimee M. and Dan Elkin of Garrett, and Julie A. and Brian McBride of Garrett; 16 grandchildren, Skylar Elkin, Cassidhe Robbins, Nyk Elkin, Elizabeth Kimes, Kristopher O'Connor, Jordan Robbins, Danielle Elkin, Brenndan Elkin, Paige Donat, Justin O'Connor, Levi Proffitt, Tyler Braid, Connor Braid, Zachary Braid, Rylee O'Connor, and Searra O'Connor; 16 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sandie O'Connor of Frankfort, Illinois; and Alice Skora O'Connor, the love of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy O'Connor and Tommy "Bubba" O'Connor; and a sister, Donna (Richard) Hac.

Private services will take place at Feller and Clark Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to Shepherd's House, 519 Tennessee Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.