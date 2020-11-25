1/1
Patsy Welch
WATERLOO - Patsy D. Welch, 71, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home in Waterloo, Indiana.

She was born in Wendell, North Carolina, to Milard Duel and Lollie Gray (Finch) Creech.

She married Phillip Welch on June 15, 1996, in Angola, Indiana, and he survives in Waterloo.

Patsy worked as a spot welder for Lincoln Food Service in Fort Wayne, retiring after 18 years of service.

Surviving are four children and their spouses, Russtina Lee Bizwell, of Waterloo, Miranda Marie (Phillip) Schuman, of Corunna, Charles Edward Woods Jr., of Butler and Matthew Edward (Miranda Sellers) Woods, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; ex-son-in-law, Lynn Bizwell, of Corunna; five grandchildren, Heather Lynnsey (Zach Francis) Bizwell, of Fort Wayne, Adam Marshall Woods, of Fort Wayne, India Schumann, of Corunna, John Schuman, of Corunna and Trevyr Woods, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Francis and Isiah Francis; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy Creech, of Battle Creek, Michigan, Jerry and Betty Creech, of Wright City, Missouri, and Kenny and Theresa Creech, of Wapakoneta, Ohio; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Teresa and Warren Collins, of Rives, Tennessee, and JoAnn Sutton, of Warrington, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Lee Wagner; sister and brother-in-law, Bobby and Dick Gilbert; brother, Marshal Creech; sister-in-law, Mildred Creech; and brother-in-law, LeRoy Sutton.

She loved traveling, antiquing, flea markets and most of all, spending time with her family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will take place at this time. Once restrictions have lifted, the family plans to have a celebration to honor Patsy's life.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
