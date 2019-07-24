FORT WAYNE - Paul Copeland, 63, formerly of Angola, died at his home in Fort Wayne on July 19, 2019.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola Indiana.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org) or Angola Alano Club, Area 22 Committee, P.O. Box 926, Griffith, IN 46319.