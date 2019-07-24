KPCNews Obituaries
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
(260) 485-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
220 W. Maumee St
Angola, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
220 W. Maumee St
Angola, IN
View Map
Paul Copeland Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Paul Copeland, 63, formerly of Angola, died at his home in Fort Wayne on July 19, 2019.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola Indiana.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org) or Angola Alano Club, Area 22 Committee, P.O. Box 926, Griffith, IN 46319.

Published in KPCNews on July 24, 2019
