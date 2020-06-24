Paul Crawford
FREMONT - Paul Robert Crawford, age 48, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Paul was born on Sept. 28, 1971, in Angola, Indiana, to Rodney and Vicky (McCollough) Crawford.

He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1990, and was very involved in the 4-H programs.

Paul married Christine Tobolski on July 13, 1996, in Tekonsha, Michigan.

He was a lifetime farmer, and was the owner of C & M Cattle, and a partner in the Moody & Crew farm operation.

Paul was a good family man, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking trips anywhere there was snow, especially the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and riding his gator with his dog, Bella.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Crawford, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Madison Crawford, at home; parents, Vicky and Rodney Crawford, of Coldwater, Michigan; sister, Monica (Aaron) Downs, of Coldwater, Michigan; mother and father-in-law, Paulette and Don Tobolski; a brother-in-law, Dean Tobolski; and a sister-in-law, Dawn Curtis, all of Tekonsha, Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles and many friends, including his best friends, the Tony Gay family, from Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana, and Ben Rufenacht, of Reading, Michigan.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Moody & Crew Farm, 3285 N. C.R. 650E, Fremont, IN 46737.

The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the Celebration of Life.

A gathering will follow the Celebration of Life until 5 p.m., Saturday, at the Moody & Crew Farm.

Following Paul's final wishes cremation will take place.

In Paul's memory, a farm-related Memorial Scholarship Fund will be established and donors may direct a donation in care of the family toward the scholarship or to the education fund for his daughter, Madison Crawford.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
