HUNTERTOWN - Paul N. Dice, 84, of Huntertown, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Allen County on June 25, 1934, to the late Howard and Jessie (Ott) Dice. He spent his formative years in Huntertown, graduating from Huntertown High School in 1952.

Paul was married to Gorgean Fox, in Fort Wayne, on Oct. 16, 1954. The couple raised their family in rural Allen County.

In addition to being a lifelong farmer, he drove a milk truck for Allen Dairy and drove school bus for Huntertown Schools. He retired from Fox & Fox Frame Service after 32 years of service.

In his early adulthood, he enjoyed playing softball. Later he belonged to the DeKalb County Horseman Club. He enjoyed watching basketball, softball and attending 4-H fairs.

Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gorgean Dice; three children, Barney (Vicki) Dice, Tim (Mary Jo) Dice and Mary (Sam) Ashton; a brother, Elden (Barbara) Dice; a sister, Darlene Smith; 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Connie Dice; a sister, Martha Doster; and a brother, Keith Dice.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 216 N. Main St., Churubusco, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. with calling at the funeral home from 9-9:45 a.m.

Family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. John Bosco Catholic Church or to the church for Masses.

