KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Auburn, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Freeburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Freeburn


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Freeburn Obituary

AUBURN - Paul E Freeburn, 96, of Auburn, died Monday Aug. 12, 2019, at the home of his son in Garrett.

He was born July 16, 1923, in Butler, to Glen and May (Waite) Freeburn.

Paul was an electrician for Warner Automotive for 32 years before retiring in 1976. He served as the first Emergency Management Director for DeKalb County for many years.

He was a WWII US Army veteran, a member of Garrett First Church of Christ and a HAM radio operator.

He married Gladys V. Cribbs on Jan. 28, 1945, in Ridgeville, South Carolina, and she passed away May 24, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, David G. (Anita) Freeburn, of Garrett and Cecil E. (Myra Maldeney) Freeburn, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Mandy (Jon) Young and Michelle Likes; and four great-grandchildren, Aaron Young, Ethan Young, and Kagan Likes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three sisters, Georgie Schuller, Mabel Gray, and Glenora Bakel; and two great-granddaughters, Kirsten Likes and Nora Young.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the .

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now