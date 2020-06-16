Paul Gower
AUBURN - Paul K. Gower, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Auburn Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Auburn.

Paul was born on July 11, 1930, in Oberlin, Ohio, a son of the late Herman and Zella Gower.

Paul spent many years working in the retail business, starting his career at W.T. Grant Department Stores and then at the Ben Franklin Store in Zionsville. He then opened Gower's 5 and Dime Stores in Auburn, Albion and Fremont, for many years before opening Big Red Sports in 1987, until his retirement in 2007.

Paul enjoyed baseball, and especially watching his grandchildren play along with being a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

He is survived by his wife, Jayne Gower, of Auburn; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Wendy Gower, of Huntington, Gary and Angie Gower, of Butler, and Michael Gower, of Celina, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Mike Wickersham, of Middlebury; daughter-in-law, Marybeth Gower, of Darrington, Washington; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Gower; grandchild, Saren Gower; two sisters; and two brothers.

A funeral service for Paul will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with visitation two hours prior from 2-4 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Thomas Cupka will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Services.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 16, 2020.
