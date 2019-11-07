KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakeview Community Church
3130 E. Bellefontaine Road
Hamilton, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Community Church
3130 E. Bellefontaine Road
Hamilton, IN
View Map
Paul Grabill Sr. Obituary

AUBURN - Paul D. Grabill Sr., 72, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born June 18, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Max and Alma (Sapp) Grabill.

Paul was a Leo High School graduate and worked for the Steuben County Highway Department as a county highway truck driver.

Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter, Paul David Grabill Jr., of Auburn, Derrick (Chrissy) Grabill, of Streetsboro, Ohio, and Rosalie Winkle, of Edgerton, Ohio; a sister, Twyla Marion; grandchildren, Paul David (Markie) Grabill III, Stephen (Danessa) Grabill, Tiffaney Grabill, Deven Grabill, Christopher Grabill, Tina (Mike) Crager, Mike (Amy) Brown, Angie Myers, and Jack Kipp; great-grandchildren, Rayne, Paulson, Olivia, Isabell, Hudson, Camron, Dylon, Riley, Brennan, Ashlea, Chelsea, Isaiah, Donovan, Trevor and Jackson; and great-great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Ellie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Janie Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Lakeview Community Church, 3130 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, IN, 46742, with the Rev. Jess Jessup officiating.

Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m., at the church.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 7, 2019
