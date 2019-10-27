|
Paul Oakes
SAGINAW, Mich. - Paul R. Oakes, age 90, of Saginaw, Michigan, formerly of Angola and Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, following a valiant 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
The son of Charles and Louise (Fisher) Oakes, Paul was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Anderson, Indiana. He married Mary Lou Wells on Dec. 23, 1951.
Paul started playing baseball at the age of 9, and by age 12 was the team pitcher and manager. He signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers out of high school and pitched in their minor league system until injuring his pitching arm.
After being released by the Dodgers, he attended Ball State College where he met Mary Lou.
He was drafted into the army and spent a year in Korea as a field telephone wireman. After his discharge, he joined Indiana Bell Telephone Company where he worked his way from digging and climbing poles into sales and sales management.
Paul changed careers and joined the Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1960, as an agent. He later became superintendent of agencies in Hartford, Connecticut, and moved back to Indianapolis to become a general agent in 1972. Paul was nominated as a candidate for the United States Congress and also served as Richard Lugar's campaign manager during his successful campaigns for the U.S. Senate in 1976 and 1982.
Paul had a lifelong love of fishing that started at a very young age while fishing with his parents. He hosted TV fishing and outdoors shows in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, as well as a call-in radio fishing show, and wrote a newspaper column for the Angola paper. He made 33 trips to fish with 49 different partners on his beloved Crow Duck Lake in Manitoba, Canada, and was proud of having fished in 43 states, four Canadian provinces, and Mexico. He also taught a fishing class at Tri-State University at the age of 77, and published a book on fishing. He was an avid runner and tennis player in younger years.
For many years, Paul worked to bring professional sports to Indianapolis. He founded the Indianapolis Professional Sports Association and was appointed stadium commission chairman in 1977. He arranged the meeting with Robert Irsay, owner of the Baltimore Colts, that ultimately led to the Colts' move to Indianapolis. He was a proud season ticket holder for the first 10 years, and almost never missed a televised game after that.
Paul served as lay chairman of Carmel United Methodist, Westview and Crestview Christian churches, and president of the central Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was the chairman of the Indiana Citizens Against Legalized Gambling and past distinguished president of Westside Indianapolis Optimist Club.
Paul and Mary Lou retired to Ball Lake in Hamilton, Indiana, in 1992, where he served as president of the Lake Association. He served on the Steuben County Lakes Council Board of Directors as a member of the Governor's Lakes Work Committee. He actively promoted and pursued the Center Lake Project, even after leaving Angola for Saginaw.
Above all else, Paul was a devoted family man.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Mary Lou; children, Jeff Oakes, of Westfield, Indiana, Jayne Bauer and her husband Mike, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Karen Smith of Saginaw, Michigan; five grandchildren, Nick Oakes, Katie Bauer, Alex Bauer, Taylor Wrubel and her husband Sean, and Dylan Smith; brother, Jerry and his wife, DeVere; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Marsha; his parents; and his sister, Barbara Collier.
A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 9, 2019, at Angola United Methodist Church in Angola, Indiana.
For additional information, please call Fischer Family Funeral Services at 989-755-8277 or visit www.fischerfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angola United Methodist Church or .
Marna Manuel
Marna Sue Manuel, 73, of Kendallville died Friday. Oct. 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 9, 1946, in Kendallville to Raymond and Elmo (Bricker) Osbun.
On Aug. 20, 1966, in Kendallville, she married David E. Manuel. He survives in Kendallville.
She had worked as a waitress and cook for the Palace of Sweets, Miller's Truck Stop, and Chronister's all in Kendallville. She later worked for Targgart's Printing in Wolcottville and Kendallville Printing in Kendallville.
Also surviving are a two daughters, Mary-Catherine (Tim Schlotter) Manuel of Kendallville and Maria A. (Jerry) Manuel-Slone of Kendallville; a son, Michael Manuel of Avilla; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Preferred memorials are to the ARC Noble County Foundations, 506 S. Orange Street, Albion, Indiana, 46701, Children First Center, 1752 Wesley Road, Auburn, Indiana, 46706, or the Kendallville Park Department, 211 Iddings Street, Kendallvile, Indiana, 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Jenny Sevrence
Jenny Lee Sevrence, age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, at Greystone Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Indiana with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.
She was born Alfreda May Heileman Dec. 23, 1930, to Christian and Ruth Esther (Myers) Heileman in Orange Township, Noble County, Indiana. Due to financial and family health issues, they were regrettably forced to place her up for adoption. Sometime later she was moved into the home of George Albert and Effie Fay (Scott) Fisher as Jenny Lee Fisher.
She graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School in 1947. She met and married LaOtta "Ott" Merl Sevrence in July of 1950. He proceeded her in death in December of 1991. To this marriage were born three children. A son, George Michael "Mike" Sevrence (Jodi) of Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters, Patricia Lee Lockwood (Kenneth L.) Waterloo, Indiana, and Alitza Kay Wildes (Dennis) of Buxton, Maine. Eight grandchildren were added to this family; Rebecca A. Parks, Michael P. Donahue, Sarah N. Murphy, Daniel L. Lockwood, Dennis P. Lockwood, Jennifer M. Wildes, Malissa D. Wildes, Kathryn S. Wildes and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jenny was proceeded in death by her husband and parents; also by all of her brothers and sisters. Brothers: Chrisly W. Heileman, Harold W., Johnny F., Martin L., Raymond C., and stillborn baby Paul. Sisters: Rosa A. Russel, Clara B. Fischer, Daisy L. Heileman, Pauline M. Smith, Edith Irene Heileman. A sister-in-law, Lois M. Donmyer, and brother-in-law, LaVon M. Sevrence.
Jenny worked as a secretary for many years for Magnavox, first in Fort Wayne, Indiana and finally retiring from their plant in Tennessee. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and fishing with Ott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart Street in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donation may be made to the New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart Street, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
William Gipson
William Wayne "Bill" Gipson, age 88, formally of Ocala, Florida and most recently residing in Kendallville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Mr. Gipson was born in Piggott, Arkansas on July 20, 1931, to the late William Wiley Jerome Gipson and Laura Irene (Rogers) Gipson.
He graduated from Piggott High School in 1949 and entered into the United States Army in July of 1949. He honorably served his country during the Korean War era and was stationed in Germany until he was discharged in 1952.
He married Katherine Shephard on June 4, 1955, in Noblesville, Indiana and she preceded him in death in 2014.
Bill was employed in the propane and recreational vehicle industry for many years.
Among his many interests and pursuits, Mr. Gipson was a member of the Angela Santos VFW post No. 4781, where he served on the honor guard, a member of the American Legion Ocala Memorial Post No. 27, former member of Toastmasters International, and Lions Club. He was a recreational pilot and aviation enthusiast, and a certified scuba diver.
He was deputized by the Marion County Florida Sheriff's Department, serving as a trained neighborhood watch volunteer.
For many years he could be found at various sporting events where he served as a referee.
Mr. Gipson had a strong Christian faith that guided him through life, so not the least of his endeavors was time spent serving as a Deacon at the College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. He was known to volunteer in each community where he lived and gave to many charitable causes. He served on the original fundraising committee that solicited donations, funds that enabled the city of Kendallville to realize the building of our first YMCA.
Survivors include daughters, Victoria Gipson and her husband, Alan Bridegam of Kendallville and Anita and Tim Hess of Kendallville; son Mark Gipson and his fiancé, Julie Krause of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Tara Whan of Portland, Indiana, Landon and Janel Fitzgerald of Fort Wayne, Austin and Elisha Hess of Perrysburg, Ohio and Bryce and Michelle Hess of Carlton, Georgia; and three great grandchildren, Fiona Fitzgerald, Nolan Hess and Gage Hess.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine; sisters, Alta Crittenden and Alice Vaughn; brother, LT Gipson; and infant siblings Jasper and Vivian Gipson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Philip Rigdon and Steve Altman will officiate the service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to the VFW Post 4781, Ocala, Florida or St. John Lutheran School. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Donald Stevens
Donald Stevens, age 79, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Don was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Norwood, Ohio to Luther Oliver Stevens and Nettie "Opal" (McQueen) Stevens.
Don served our country in the United States Air Force in 1957.
He worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight Systems with the Teamsters Union and retired after 29 years. He also had worked as a truck driver for Kenner Toys in Norwood, Ohio.
Don was a member of the Angola Moose Lodge, he enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle and was a founding member of the Peacemakers Motorcycle Club, Cincinnati, Ohio.
He married Josie Harter on June 4, 1984 in Jellico, Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife, Josie Stevens of Angola, Indiana, sons, Don (Kathy) Stevens of Wayland, Michigan, Michael Todd (Trish) Stevens of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Michael Paul (Tiffany) Harter of Fremont, Indiana, brother-in-law, Bill (Shari) Harter of Angola, Indiana, grandchildren, DJ, Danny, Samantha, Joshua, Kelly, Jarrod, Dominic, River, Chloe, Cassidy, and Camryn, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a twin brother, Ronald Stevens.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Officiating the service will be members of the Angola Moose Lodge and Rodney Snyder.
There will be calling hours prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, Ohio at a later time.
Memorial donations in his honor may be directed to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana, 260-495-2915.
Richard Delcamp
Richard L. Delcamp, 59, of Kendallville died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 11, 1960, in South Bend to Juanita Delcamp.
On Sept. 23, 1978, in Fort Wayne he married Alice E. (Dauberman) Mast. She survives in Kendallville.
Mr. Delcamp was a truck driver for over 30 years for different companies and was self-employed for the last several years.
Richard enjoyed hunting, was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and dearly loved his grandchildren.
Also surviving are the two sons he and his wife raised, Stephan J. (Rhonda Owens) Mast of Garrett and Matthew L. (Brooke) Delcamp of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Dakota J. Mast, Leigha E. Lawrenz, Braya R. Wreckmessier, Brayden T. Scherer, Mykenzie A. Delcamp, Hunter L. Delcamp, and Brody N. Delcamp; a great-granddaughter, Isabella E. Mast and another one on the way; two brothers, Lavon F. (Michelle) Wirtz of Fort Wayne and Seth A. Gallaway of North Webster; his stepfather, Harold Wirtz of Fort Wayne; a sister-in-law, Cindy Marquart of Kendallville; and two nieces.
He was also preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Gallaway; and a great-grandson, Clayten J. Tingley.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor Percy Young of Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Kendallville officiating. Burial will be in Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Pallbearers are Jenoah Bair, Chad Wirtz, Daniel Delcamp, Jason Delcamp, Michael Delcamp and Dannie Woods.
Calling is Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Preferred memorials are to the IU Health Simon Cancer Center, Multidisciplinary Cancer Clinic, 535 Barnhill Drive, second Floor, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Davis Abner
Davis Abner, 70, of Ligonier, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.
