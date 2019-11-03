|
SAGINAW, Mich. - Paul R. Oakes, age 90, of Saginaw, Michigan, formerly of Angola and Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, following a valiant 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
The son of Charles and Louise (Fisher) Oakes, Paul was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Anderson, Indiana. He married Mary Lou Wells on Dec. 23, 1951.
Paul started playing baseball at the age of 9, and by age 12 was the team pitcher and manager. He signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers out of high school and pitched in their minor league system until injuring his pitching arm.
After being released by the Dodgers, he attended Ball State College where he met Mary Lou.
He was drafted into the army and spent a year in Korea as a field telephone wireman. After his discharge, he joined Indiana Bell Telephone Company where he worked his way from digging and climbing poles into sales and sales management.
Paul changed careers and joined the Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1960, as an agent. He later became superintendent of agencies in Hartford, Connecticut, and moved back to Indianapolis to become a general agent in 1972. Paul was nominated as a candidate for the United States Congress and also served as Richard Lugar's campaign manager during his successful campaigns for the U.S. Senate in 1976 and 1982.
Paul had a lifelong love of fishing that started at a very young age while fishing with his parents. He hosted TV fishing and outdoors shows in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, as well as a call-in radio fishing show, and wrote a newspaper column for the Angola paper. He made 33 trips to fish with 49 different partners on his beloved Crow Duck Lake in Manitoba, Canada, and was proud of having fished in 43 states, four Canadian provinces, and Mexico. He also taught a fishing class at Tri-State University at the age of 77, and published a book on fishing. He was an avid runner and tennis player in younger years.
For many years, Paul worked to bring professional sports to Indianapolis. He founded the Indianapolis Professional Sports Association and was appointed stadium commission chairman in 1977. He arranged the meeting with Robert Irsay, owner of the Baltimore Colts, that ultimately led to the Colts' move to Indianapolis. He was a proud season ticket holder for the first 10 years, and almost never missed a televised game after that.
Paul served as lay chairman of Carmel United Methodist, Westview and Crestview Christian churches, and president of the central Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was the chairman of the Indiana Citizens Against Legalized Gambling and past distinguished president of Westside Indianapolis Optimist Club.
Paul and Mary Lou retired to Ball Lake in Hamilton, Indiana, in 1992, where he served as president of the Lake Association. He served on the Steuben County Lakes Council Board of Directors as a member of the Governor's Lakes Work Committee. He actively promoted and pursued the Center Lake Project, even after leaving Angola for Saginaw.
Above all else, Paul was a devoted family man.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Mary Lou; children, Jeff Oakes, of Westfield, Indiana, Jayne Bauer and her husband Mike, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Karen Smith of Saginaw, Michigan; five grandchildren, Nick Oakes, Katie Bauer, Alex Bauer, Taylor Wrubel and her husband Sean, and Dylan Smith; brother, Jerry and his wife, DeVere; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha; his parents; and his sister, Barbara Collier.
A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., on Nov. 9, 2019, at Angola United Methodist Church in Angola, Indiana.
For additional information, please call Fischer Family Funeral Services at 989-755-8277 or visit www.fischerfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angola United Methodist Church or .