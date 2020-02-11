|
|
AVILA - Paul J. Page, 91, of Churubusco passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Born on August 7, 1928, in Fairmount, IN, to the late Paul C. and Florence (Niccum) Page. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1947, after high school he enlisted in the Army National Guard from 1947-1950.
Paul married Lucille J. Egolf on September 3, 1948, she preceded him in death November 24, 2013.
He was a stock department driver for 22 years for International Harvester, retiring in 1983. He loved to ride his motorcycle.
Paul is survived by two daughters Sherry (Glen) McCoy, of Churubusco, and Paula Graves of, Portage, Mich.; one son David (Nellie) Page of LaOtto; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one brother Don (Virginia) Page of Fort Wayne.
Preceded in death by two sons Clinton B. Page in 1983 and Jim Page in 2014; three sisters infant Idella Florence Page in 1935, Mary Frances Lee and Betty Lou Burke.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main Street Churubusco, IN 46723, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials will be to Turning Point.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in KPCNews from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020