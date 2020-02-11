KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Page

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Page Obituary

AVILA - Paul J. Page, 91, of Churubusco passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

Born on August 7, 1928, in Fairmount, IN, to the late Paul C. and Florence (Niccum) Page. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1947, after high school he enlisted in the Army National Guard from 1947-1950.

Paul married Lucille J. Egolf on September 3, 1948, she preceded him in death November 24, 2013.

He was a stock department driver for 22 years for International Harvester, retiring in 1983. He loved to ride his motorcycle.

Paul is survived by two daughters Sherry (Glen) McCoy, of Churubusco, and Paula Graves of, Portage, Mich.; one son David (Nellie) Page of LaOtto; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one brother Don (Virginia) Page of Fort Wayne.

Preceded in death by two sons Clinton B. Page in 1983 and Jim Page in 2014; three sisters infant Idella Florence Page in 1935, Mary Frances Lee and Betty Lou Burke.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main Street Churubusco, IN 46723, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Christian Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials will be to Turning Point.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -