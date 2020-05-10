|
AVILLA - Paul Franklin Pankop, 66, of Avilla died Saturday, May 8, 2020 in Avilla.
He was born March 1, 1954, in Kendallville to Paul W. and Mary Jewel (McClanahan) Pankop.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in construction and was a farmer. Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a son, Kenny (Tiffany) Pankop of Kendallville; a daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Kuchar of Elgin, Illinois; five grandchildren, Lilly Fields, Khloe Pankop, Zane Pankop, Austin Kuchar and Boston Kuchar; his father, Paul W. Pankop of Kendallville; a brother, Andrew Pankop of Kendallville; and two nephews, Pete (Jen) Pankop of Kentucky and Phillip Pankop of Rome City.
He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Phillip Pankop; and a niece, Jessica Pankop.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on May 10, 2020