LAOTTO - Paul Leroy Rich, 77, of LaOtto, Indiana, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center - Fort Wayne.

Paul was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Paul L. and Ruth I. (Judd) Rich.

He married Nancy K. McCray on May 12, 1974, in Hoopeston, Illinois.

He was a freight conductor on Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 28 1/2 years, retiring in 1992.

Paul was a United States Marine veteran and member of the United Transportation Union.

Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy K. Rich, LaOtto; two sons, Tim (Nikki) Rich, LaOtto, and Paul L. Rich III; daughter, Andrea (David) Morgan, Petaluma, California; and 12 grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul L. and Ruth I. Rich; and daughter, Jo E. Priel.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Military honors by the United States Marine Corp. and American Legion will take place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be no services.

Memorials are to Parkview Heart Institute.

