KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Military honors by the United States Marine Corp
Thomas Funeral Home
Garrett, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Rich


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Rich Obituary

LAOTTO - Paul Leroy Rich, 77, of LaOtto, Indiana, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center - Fort Wayne.

Paul was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Paul L. and Ruth I. (Judd) Rich.

He married Nancy K. McCray on May 12, 1974, in Hoopeston, Illinois.

He was a freight conductor on Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 28 1/2 years, retiring in 1992.

Paul was a United States Marine veteran and member of the United Transportation Union.

Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy K. Rich, LaOtto; two sons, Tim (Nikki) Rich, LaOtto, and Paul L. Rich III; daughter, Andrea (David) Morgan, Petaluma, California; and 12 grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul L. and Ruth I. Rich; and daughter, Jo E. Priel.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Military honors by the United States Marine Corp. and American Legion will take place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be no services.

Memorials are to Parkview Heart Institute.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visitingwww.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Published in KPCNews on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Download Now