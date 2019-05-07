KPCNews Obituaries
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Paula Linsky

FORT WAYNE - Paula L. Linsky, 56, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Born in Fort Wayne, Paula was the daughter of the late Dean Stetler and Patricia Stetler, who survives. Paula graduated from Northrop High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family. Paula enjoyed driving, shopping, and camping but most importantly she loved her grandchildren and her cats.

Surviving are her mother, Patricia Stetler; children, Jason (Danielle Kathleen) Stetler, Alisa (Aaron) Fike, Tyler (Caryn) Linsky; six grandchildren with one on the way; and siblings Pat Faulkner and Mike (Mary) Stetler.

Paula was preceded in death by her twin brother, Paul Stetler; and sisters, Sandy Stetler and Nancy Clark.

A service is at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also will be at the funeral home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society.

Published in KPCNews on May 7, 2019
