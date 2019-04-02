WATERLOO - Paula J. Slentz–McGrath, 90, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

She was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Waterloo to Harold J. and Addie L. (Opdycke) Girardot.

She was a Waterloo High School graduate.

Paula was clerk/treasurer for the Town of Waterloo for 20 years. She was also co-owner and bookkeeper for Slentz Trucking for 38 years.

She was an active member of the Waterloo United Methodist Church in Waterloo. She was a member of Extension Homemakers for over 65 years and enjoyed time spent at the Heimach Center. She was past president of DeKalb County Council on Aging.

She married Raymond E. Slentz on Feb. 8, 1949, in Auburn and he died July 25, 1987. She then married Cletus McGrath on Dec. 22, 1994, in Waterloo and he died Jan. 19, 1998.

Surviving is a son and a daughter, Steven R. (Pamela) Slentz of Auburn and Melanie R. (Stephen) Hoehn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Kyle (Frances) Hoehn, Skylar (Crystal) Hoehn and Lincoln (Kristine) Slentz; two step-grandchildren, Cortney Klopfenstein and Alex Klopfenstein; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Hoehn, Brecken Hoehn, McKenna Hoehn and Kiama Hoehn; one step-great-granddaughter, Macie Hall; and a brother, Donald E. (Lois) Girardot of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow in Waterloo Cemetery. Calling is two hours prior to the service Thursday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials can be given in Paula's name to the Heimach Center. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.