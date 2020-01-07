|
EDGERTON, Ohio - Pauline V. Hamman, 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 2:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Hamman was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School and a longtime sales representative for Stanley Home Products and Bestline products.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Pauline V. Hamman was born on Jan. 24, 1927, near Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard and Audrey (Baerlin) Stark.
She married Raymond G. Hamman on Sept. 11, 1948, in Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2013.
Survivors include four sons, Larry Hamman, of Florida, Paul Hamman, of Bryan, Ohio, Dale Hamman, of Edon, Ohio, and Dean Hamman, of Edgerton; one daughter, Lorraine (Dan) Vetter, of Hicksville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Chad (Kayla) Vetter, Scott (April) Vetter, Lori (Zack) Michalski, Ashlee (Andrew) Baumgartner, Cora Hamman, Sara (Todd Reasoner) Hamman, Leah (Bill) Cindle, Christina (Justin) Grove, Joe (Scotty) Hamman, Justin (Ashleigh) Hamman, Rob Hamman, Lisa Hamman, and Megan Hamman; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one sister, Emma Rose Hug, of Bryan, Ohio; and one brother, Marvin Stark, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Arizona.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Eitner; one brother, Cleo Stark; one sister, Dorothy Kimpel; and one grandson, Brian Vetter.
A Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or Heartland Hospice.
