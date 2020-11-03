FREMONT - Pauline McConnell, age 95, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on June 2, 1925, in Camden, Michigan, to Charles and Iva (Jenkins) Wagner.

Pauline married Donald W. McConnell on Jan. 3, 1943, in Camden, Michigan. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2020.

She was a longtime member of Community of Christ Church in Coldwater, Michigan.

Pauline worked several jobs over the years, working at Ray Post Office, Toll Road Plaza gift shop, Fremont Outlets and Modern-Aire Manufacturing in Angola.

She also served as a youth leader at her church and was a Girl Scout leader.

Survivors include a son, Fred (Carole) McConnell, of Auburn, Indiana; daughters, Karen (Charles) Kulow, of Allen, Michigan, Phyllis (Charles) Bowman, of Orland, Indiana, and Pat Wandel, of Hudson, Indiana; grandchildren, Beth (Ron) Wyatt, of Auburn, Indiana, Jayson (Jessica) McConnell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Conner Bowman, of Orland, Indiana, and Trevor Bowman, of Orland, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Margaret Wyatt, Elsie Wyatt and Lily Wyatt.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and two brothers.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Community of Christ Church, 186 W. State St., Coldwater, MI 49036.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.