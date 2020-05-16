|
|
FORT WAYNE - Pearl "Louise" Kinnison, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, Louise was the daughter of the late Earnest and Imo Palmerton.
Louise met the love of her life, Earl Kinnison at a roller skating rink, and from that day they spent the next 80 years together.
Louise was the office manager of Crescent Garage, which she and her husband, Earl, owned together for more than 40 years.
Louise was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church.
Louise had a true love for helping others. She was always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed reading, scrabble, cards, crossword puzzles, and cooking.
Louise is survived by her husband, Earl Kinnison; son, Marion "Butch" (Barbara) Kinnison Jr.; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; along with many extended family members.
Louise was preceded in death by her son, Larry "Skip" Kinnison; siblings, Don, Dean, Bill, Terry Palmerton, and Jean Mounts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Helmer United Methodist Church or Heart to Heart Hospice.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne is handling arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on May 16, 2020