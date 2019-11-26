KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Pearl Petre


1950 - 2019
Pearl Petre Obituary

ANGOLA - Pearl M. Petre, 69, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 30, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, to Ronald and Norma Gene (Grant) Bahr.

She married Dennis C. Petre on Oct. 19, 2003.

Pearl was a homemaker and had worked at Gulicks Western Star of Fremont, Indiana, and then for Steuben County Council on Aging.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis C. Petre, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Bryan (Teri) Grunewald, of Prescott, Arizona, and Bobby (Kim Stafford) Grunewald, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughters, Brenda (Ken Yarnelle) Grunewald, of Fayette, Ohio, and Barbara Colley, of Angola, Indiana; stepdaughter, Corena (Jeff) Zolman, of Mongo, Indiana; and brothers, Keith Bahr, of Yale, Michigan, and James (Cathy) Bahr, of Shelby Township, Michigan. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Weicht Funeral Home Inc., Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be given to the family in care of Dennis C. Petre.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 26, 2019
