Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Peggy Lemish

Peggy Lemish Obituary

CHURUBUSCO - Peggy L. Lemish, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Born in Lansing, Michigan, on March 13, 1940, to the late Bernard and Mildred (Thomas) Leazier, she spent her formative years in rural Allen County, graduating from Huntertown High School in 1957. She then graduated from Purdue University as a registered nurse.

Peggy was married to Richard Lemish in Ege, on June 14, 1958.

She retired from Parkview Health after 35 years as a nurse. She worked in O.B. and mental health.

She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering for the Turtle Days, the Light House and the Wolf Lake Free Clinic. She was also a member of the Woman of the Moose Lodge.

She was an American grandma to Martin Lemberg and we be missed by all that called her Grandma Peg.

Peggy is survived by a son, Blake (Susan) Lemish; a sister, Joann (Russ) Krempel; four grandchildren, Jacob, Amanda Teague, Bradley (Tess) and Alex (Ashlee); seven great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Zoe, Alayna, Avery, Emma, Ryan and Sophie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Lemish; a son, Rick A. Lemish; her brother Jim Leazier; a sister, Bonnie (William) Kimmel and a grandson, Jon Henry Lemish.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family will also receive friends at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Holy Rosary will be held at 8 p.m.

Burial taking place at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. John Bosco Food Pantry.

Online Guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 29, 2019
