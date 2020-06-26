WATERLOO - Penny Lou Cupp, 70, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in Waterloo, Indiana.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard Cupp and Martha (Huffman) Wedl.

She worked at Magnavox/Raytheon in Fort Wayne, before retiring in 2004.

She is survived by a daughter, Jamie (Dwayne) Gilson, of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Stephanie Gilson, of Waterloo and Micheal Gilson, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bradley Hienald; and a sister, Pamela Fisher.

Services will take place at a later date.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.