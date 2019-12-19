|
FORT WAYNE - Perceda "Pat" Blombach, 100, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
She was born on April 10, 1919, in Fort Wayne, to Louis and Louise Affolder. They preceded her in death.
Pat was a cook at Fairfield Jr. High School for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed playing games, reading, praying, and being a mother.
Pat is survived by her daughters, JoAnne Rowe, Joy (James) Lambert, Judith (Robert) Borst, and Jill (Curt) Vogel; son, Jack (Barbara) Blombach; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Otto Blombach; grandson, Jerry Borst; sisters, Dorothy Keeler and Anita Voelker; and brother, Louis Affolder.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Suburban Bethlehem Church, 6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions can be made to Suburban Bethlehem Church or Worship Anew.
Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 19, 2019