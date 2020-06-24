Perry Miller
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDDLEBURY - Perry E. Miller, 84, of Middlebury, Indiana, passed away at 5:10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 24, 1936 in LaGrange, Indiana, to Emmanuel and Millie (Weaver) Miller.

On Feb. 22, 1962, in Middlebury, he married Barbara W. Mast. She died on July 10, 2018. Surviving are three daughters, LeAnna Miller, of Middlebury, Vera (Clyde) Miller, of Shipshewana and Carolyn (Phaylon) Schrock, of Middlebury; two sons, Perry (special friend Miriam Miller) Miller Jr., of Middlebury and Glen (Michelle) Miller, of LaGrange; six granddaughters; six grandsons; two great-grandsons; four brothers, Emmanuel Miller, of LaGrange, Jonas (Ida) Miller, of Topeka, Freeman Miller, of Shipshewana and Christy (Carolyn) Miller, of LaGrange; brother-in-law, Alvin Miller, of LaGrange; two sisters, Esther (Harley) Miller, of Topeka and Lizzie Ann (Martin) Yoder, of LaGrange; two sisters-in-law, Lydia Miller, of Shipshewana and Mattie Miller, of Topeka; five stepbrothers, Delbert Mast, of LaGrange, Jonas (Rosie) Mast, of South Carolina, David (Lucy) Mast, of Elkhart, Levi Mast, of Colorado, and Ervin (Rose) Mast, of LaGrange; step-brother-in-law, Johnny Troyer, of LaGrange; and three stepsisters, Lydia Mae Troyer, of Sturgis, Michigan, Edna (Ernie) Yoder, of Shipshewana and Katie (Christy) Fry, of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by parents; stepfather, John Mast; wife; three brothers, Mervin, Melvin and Levi Miller; sister, Emma Miller; sister-in-law, Clara Miller; two step-sisters-in-law, Mary Troyer and Anna Marie Mast; and stepbrother-in-law, Alvin Troyer.

Perry was a lifelong farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after noon on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the family's residence, 11090 W. C.R. 100S, Middlebury.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, also at the family's residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop LeRoy Lehman and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Bontrager Cemetery in Middlebury.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
12:00 PM
family's residence
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
09:30 AM
family's residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved