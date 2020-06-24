MIDDLEBURY - Perry E. Miller, 84, of Middlebury, Indiana, passed away at 5:10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 24, 1936 in LaGrange, Indiana, to Emmanuel and Millie (Weaver) Miller.

On Feb. 22, 1962, in Middlebury, he married Barbara W. Mast. She died on July 10, 2018. Surviving are three daughters, LeAnna Miller, of Middlebury, Vera (Clyde) Miller, of Shipshewana and Carolyn (Phaylon) Schrock, of Middlebury; two sons, Perry (special friend Miriam Miller) Miller Jr., of Middlebury and Glen (Michelle) Miller, of LaGrange; six granddaughters; six grandsons; two great-grandsons; four brothers, Emmanuel Miller, of LaGrange, Jonas (Ida) Miller, of Topeka, Freeman Miller, of Shipshewana and Christy (Carolyn) Miller, of LaGrange; brother-in-law, Alvin Miller, of LaGrange; two sisters, Esther (Harley) Miller, of Topeka and Lizzie Ann (Martin) Yoder, of LaGrange; two sisters-in-law, Lydia Miller, of Shipshewana and Mattie Miller, of Topeka; five stepbrothers, Delbert Mast, of LaGrange, Jonas (Rosie) Mast, of South Carolina, David (Lucy) Mast, of Elkhart, Levi Mast, of Colorado, and Ervin (Rose) Mast, of LaGrange; step-brother-in-law, Johnny Troyer, of LaGrange; and three stepsisters, Lydia Mae Troyer, of Sturgis, Michigan, Edna (Ernie) Yoder, of Shipshewana and Katie (Christy) Fry, of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by parents; stepfather, John Mast; wife; three brothers, Mervin, Melvin and Levi Miller; sister, Emma Miller; sister-in-law, Clara Miller; two step-sisters-in-law, Mary Troyer and Anna Marie Mast; and stepbrother-in-law, Alvin Troyer.

Perry was a lifelong farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after noon on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the family's residence, 11090 W. C.R. 100S, Middlebury.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, also at the family's residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop LeRoy Lehman and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Bontrager Cemetery in Middlebury.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.