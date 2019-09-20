KPCNews Obituaries
|
Peter Tzeschlock


1946 - 2019
Peter Tzeschlock Obituary

AUBURN - Peter R. Tzeschlock, 73, of Auburn, Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Michigan.

He was born April 5, 1946, in St. Blasien, Germany, to Rudolf O. and Luise (Bohler) Tzeschlock.

Peter was a chef. He earned his degree in Culinary Arts from Konstanz Institute.

He served as chef at Greenhurst Country Club for 12 years then St. James Restaurant in Avilla for 13 years.

He was asked to design and teach the Culinary Arts program for juniors and seniors at the Impact Institute in Kendallville, which he did for 10 years, from 2007 until his retirement in 2017.

After retirement he developed a passion for painting and became quite good at it.

He married Sondra O. Stafford on Jan. 17, 1982, in Auburn, and she passed away Nov. 2, 2017.

He is survived by three daughters, Monica, Erika and Natasha; two stepchildren, Syndy (Ed) Kelley, of Auburn, and Casey (Dixie) Stafford, of Waterloo; two brothers; Gunter (Veronika) Tzeschlock and Jorg (Marianna) Tzeschlock; two sisters, Rosemarie Dutt and Edda Ritenour; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and fiancee, Susan Bell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers, Arthur Bohler and Rolf Tzeschlock.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials can be given in Peter's name to the .

Memorials can be given in Peter's name to the .

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 20, 2019
