Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church's Parish Hall
700 W. Maumee St.
Angola, IN
Philip Hiser


1935 - 2019
Philip Hiser Obituary

ANGOLA - Philip P. Hiser, 84, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born on July 20, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Floyd E. and Florence A. (Avers) Hiser.

He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo, Ohio, and attended Toledo University.

He married Mary M. Nitsch on Oct. 10, 1959.

Philip was a manager at Jos. J. Sayer Company, of Cincinnati, Ohio, retiring in 1995.

He was proud to serve his country in the Army National Guard.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Mary M. Hiser, of Angola; son, Paul Hiser, of Angola; three daughters, Donna (Tom) Schmitt, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Patty Gibbs, of Angola, Indiana, and North Augusta, South Carolina, and Beth (Jon) McIntyre, of Angola, Indiana, and Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church's Parish Hall, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.

Burial has taken place at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials in Philip's memory may be given to American .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 6, 2019
