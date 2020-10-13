1/
Philipe Esselburn
MONTPELIER, Ohio - Philipe "Phil" J. Esselburn, 62, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Thursday night, Oct. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on May 10, 1958, in LaRochelle, France, to DeWayne L. and Ginette R. (Naud) Esselburn.

Phil graduated from DeKalb High School in Auburn, Indiana.

On November 14, 1998, he married Patricia "Pat" E. Freymuth in Tennessee, and she survives.

Phil was a member of the House of Prayer in Montpelier.

He drove truck for 20/20 Plastics in Montpelier for two years, before retiring in 2018. Prior to that he drove for various trucking firms traveling throughout the United States since the age of 16.

Phil loved to fish and enjoyed flower gardening, calling it "God's Garden."

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Pat; parents, DeWayne and Ginette Esselburn, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; sons, Adam (Jessica) Esselburn, of Vaneta, Oregon, Bradley J. (Jessica) Esselburn, of Criswell, Oregon, Andrew Esselburn, of Eugene, Oregon, and Cody (Kristina) Esselburn, of Pleasant Hill, Oregon; stepchildren, Angela Carter, of Comersville, Tennessee, Shawn (Daphene) Girts, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Lucritia Beaver, of Fayetteville, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Shirley) Esselburn, of Angola, Indiana; and sister, Linda Fraley, of Hamilton, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the House of Prayer in Montpelier.

His grandson, Austin Girts and Pastor Don Harris will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
204 E Main St
Montpelier, OH 43543
(419) 485-3128
