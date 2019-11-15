|
ORLAND - Phillip J. Dirig, 71, of Orland, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Albert and Katherine (Connelly) Dirig.
In 1968, he married Connie Geller.
Phillip was an electrician for the IBEW Local 305 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 41 years before retiring.
He was a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast who enjoyed his time at the lake. He loved to tell jokes (getting the punchlines right about half of the time), and would offer humorous sage advice, such as, "don't take any wooden nickels!"
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Connie Dirig; three sons, Steven (Lori), Jim (Joyce), and Robert (Theresa) Dirig; two brothers, Michael (Penny), and Tim (Laura) Dirig; and a sister, Kathy (Denny) McKown. Also surviving are his two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susie Kaiser; and brother, Joseph Dirig.
Honoring Phillip's wishes, there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Donations may be made to Fort Wayne Community Harvest Food Bank (https://www.communityharvest.org/donate/, 260-447-3696.
