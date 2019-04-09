KPCNews Obituaries
LEO - Phillip R. Hudson, 78, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

He was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Urbana, Illinois, to the late Otis A. and Floris (Gillespie) Hudson. He married Carolyn Means on May 16, 1987, at Hopewell United Brethren Church.

Surviving are: wife Carolyn Hudson, Auburn; daughter Tammy (Rod) Hoskins, New Haven; stepchildren Randy Shaffer, California, Ricky (Katelyn) Shaffer, Califonia, Robin Landsford, California; grandson Jason Southern, Denver, Colorado; stepgranddaughter, Whitnie Bosch, Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters Patricia West, Effingham, Illinois, Phyllis Shelmadine, Champaign, Illinois, and Pam (Darren) Franzen, Urbana, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Hudson.

Phil worked as a mechanical engineer at Magnavox for approximately 40 years before retiring. He was a member of Hopewell United Brethren Church and Auburn Moose. He loved to fish, hunt and watch NASCAR racing. He enjoyed woodworking, Sudoku puzzles and spending time with family.

Calling will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 CR 35 Auburn. Services will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. at the church. Pastor Jeff Lawson will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. (Central time) on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Stanton Friends Cemetery in St. Joseph, Illinois.

Memorials are to Hopewell United Brethren Church Building Fund.

Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 9, 2019
