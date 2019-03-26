LIGONIER - Phillip Eugene "Flip" Morris, age 53, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1966, the son of Phillip and Virginia (Blake) Morris Sr. in Goshen. On Sept. 16, 2018, he married Tracy Abner; she survives.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Morris of Ligonier; a daughter, Taylor Morris of Ligonier; parents, Virginia Johnson of Ligonier, and Phillip (Hazel) Morris Sr. of Allegan, Michigan; stepfather, Rickard Johnson of Fort Wayne; six siblings, Sarah Johnson of Goshen, Rickey Johnson of Fort Wayne, Karen Ellis of Indianapolis, Jeffrey Morris of Tawas, Michigan, Tony Morris and Travis Morris, both of Otsego, Michigan; two stepchildren, Kayla Farmwald and Dustin Shepherd, both of Ligonier; one step-grandchild, Mckinnley Farmwald of Ligonier; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Flip was an excellent mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. He loved sports, especially Notre Dame and the Indianapolis Colts. Flip was a great husband, son, brother and friend to many.

A funeral service will be held in Flip's honor at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor John Lutton will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

