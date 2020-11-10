KENDALLVILLE - Phillip Lee Simmons, 56, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1963, in Kendallville to Larry L. and Phyllis I. (Acker) Simmons.

Mr. Simmons had been a jail commander at the DeKalb County Jail.

He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.

Phillip enjoyed camping and was an avid collector of M&M memorabilia.

Surviving are a daughter, Tasha Simmons, of Hudson; a granddaughter, Kenzie Hooper, of Hudson; his mother, Phyllis Simmons, of Kendallville; two brothers, Jeffrey (Bobbi) Simmons, of Butler and Patrick (Sue) Simmons, of Butler; and eight nieces and nephews, Tony Bolen, of Butler, Nathen Simmons, of Auburn, Stephanie Simmons, of Butler, Becky Simmons, of Butler, Andy Simmons, of Huntington, Justin Simmons, of Butler, Jessica Simmons, of Butler and Shelia Simmons, of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Brian Simmons; and a great-niece, Abigail Renee "Abby" Reid.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., in Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor David Mathews of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville, officiating.

Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

Casketbearers will be Pat Simmons, Baron Kennedy, Jeff Simmons, Nathen Simmons, Tony Bolen, Andy Simmons and Justin Simmons.

Calling is on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and one hour prior to services on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the family or the donor's choice.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

Phillip's funeral service on Thursday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.