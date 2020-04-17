Home

ANGOLA - Phillip Ryan Volkert, 68, of Angola, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence.

Born on Feb. 17, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late Victor and Eula (Hammonds) Volkert.

Phil retired from Phelps Dodge/Rea Magnet Wire after 41 years.

He was a member of First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne.

Phil had a love for cars and racing, fishing, golfing, loved watching old black and white movies and was a member of the NRA. He was a handyman and performed maintenance at Hi-Vue Campground.

He had a love for his family and his four grandchildren were the apple of his eye. Phil had a big heart and wouldn't hesitate to help someone in need.

Phil is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine (McHenry) Volkert; son, Jeremy (Jeannie) Love; daughter, Katie (Alex) Love; sisters, Diana (Sam) Guthrie and Pam (Bob) Vidt; brother, Dennis (Lisa) Volkert; grandchildren, Zayne, Alexiyana, Parker, and Addyson; surviving aunt, Evelyn Williams (Emmie); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Private family services will be held for Phil and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to First Assembly of God.

For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 17, 2020
