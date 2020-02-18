KPCNews Obituaries
|
Evans & Browne Funeral Home
441 N Jefferson Ave
Saginaw, MI 48607
Phyllis Andrews


1938 - 2020
Phyllis Andrews Obituary

Phyllis Andrews

SAGINAW, Mich. - Phyllis Andrews, of Saginaw, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 81 years.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at her residence, surrounded by family.

Phyllis was born in DeKalb County, Indiana, on May 9, 1938, to John T. and Marybelle (Doster) Andrews.

Phyllis was employed for the City of Saginaw Housing Commission, where she was a secretary, and retired after 33 years.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was instrumental in raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis leaves to cherish many memories, her daughter, Sharalee Hammond; grandchildren, Fenell Jones, Kristin (Antoine) Johnson, JaLynn (Xavier) Hopkins, and Dimeshia Handley; great-grandchildren, Demietrius Mitchell, JaMarien Jones, Derrius Andrews, Mya Hopkins, Dylan Handley, Madison Montgomery, Branden Goodman, Antoine Johnson Jr., Xavion Hopkins and Izayah Whittington; four sisters, Jeanette Tinsley, of New Haven, Indiana, Leotha Murphy, of Bay City, Michigan, Violet Bland, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Michelle (Ken) Rose, of Grayling, Michigan; Godchildren, Felton (Minnie) Jackson, Onnie Holden and Clyde Morgan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends, including special caregiver, Donna Dennis; best friends, Bobby Williams and Sammie Byrd.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Marybelle Andrews; brothers, Lloyd and Raymond Andrews; sisters, Shirley Ann Washington and Cleotha Tinsley; brothers-in-law, Earnest Murphy, James Tinsley, and Curtis Bland; sister-in-law, Claudia Andrews; special friend, Robert Johnson; special cousin, Cecil Doster; and a son-in-law, Fredrick Hammond.

All arrangements were handled by Evans & Browne's Funeral Home, 441 N. Jefferson Ave., Saginaw, MI 48607.

The family greeted friends from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

A private graveside service took place at 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020
