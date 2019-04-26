KPCNews Obituaries
Phyllis Archer Obituary

CROMWELL - Phyllis A. Archer, age 94, of Cromwell, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Northridge Village in Albion.

She was born Dec. 9, 1924, the daughter of Raymond L. and Elva L. (Vorhis) Bitner in Syracuse. On Aug. 12, 1945, she married Clair W. Archer; he preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2014.

Phyllis is survived by two children, Denzel L. (Mary Ann) Archer of Cromwell, and Teresa A. (Danny Pischke) Coverstone of Cromwell; a brother, Gerald W. (Patricia) Bitner of Goshen; nine grandchildren, Suzy (Brian Stump) Campbell, Regina (Tim) Yagel, Stephen Reid, Kevin (Lori) Archer, Kenny (Jamie) Archer, Jason (Jo) Coverstone, Tina (Tim) Gable, Terry (Yutta) Snyder, and Lisa (Chuck) Miller; 32 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Paul Reid.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Clarene Reid; two siblings, Evelyn M. Jones and Fredonna A. Ruch; and a grandson, Larry Snyder.

She retired from Monsanto as an inspector after 32 years of faithful service. Phyllis also owned and operated Archer Auction Service for many years with her husband and was a member of Noble County Swine Committee. She loved to read, play bingo, crotchet and spend time with her family.

A funeral service will be held in Phyllis' honor at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Harlan Steffen will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell. Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 26, 2019
