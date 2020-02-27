KPCNews Obituaries
|
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Avilla, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Avilla, IN
View Map
Resources
Phyllis Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Arnold


1924 - 2020
Phyllis Arnold Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Phyllis Arnold, 95, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Waterford Place in Kokomo, Indiana.

Mrs. Arnold was born in Limerick, Ireland, on Aug. 17, 1924, to Patrick and Ann (Kilbridge) Franklin.

She came to the United States and Freeport, Illinois, in 1949.

She married Paul Arnold Jr., on Aug. 31, 1957, in Kendallville, Indiana. Paul preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 1996.

Phyllis was a homemaker and babysitter for many years.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kendallville, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Avilla, and the Rosary Sodality.

She loved knitting, fishing, trips to the casinos, and spending time together with her family.

Her survivors include her son, Patrick and Betty Arnold, of Kendallville; daughters, Colleen and Dave Young, of Avilla, and Maureen Arnold, of Kokomo; five grandchildren, Elisha and Nate Schmidt, of Kendallville, Erica and Mark Lash, of Fort Wayne, Erin and Jarrett Smith, of Columbia City, Kyle and Jessica Young, of Coatesville, Indiana, and Kris and Brandy Young, of Fort Wayne; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; sisters, Myra Lewis and Essie Franklin; and brothers, Jack Brophy and Joe Brophy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home with a rosary service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to Mass.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Avilla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 27, 2020
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
