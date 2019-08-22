|
GARRETT - Phyllis J. Beck, 89, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.
She was born July 8, 1930, in Churubusco, to Harmon C. and Marie S.J. (Bennett) Beck. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from the Cincinnati Bible Seminary with a bachelor of Sacred Literature degree.
Ms. Beck worked as a secretary at Garrett State Bank for 25 years, retiring in 2003.
She was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, where she also served as the church organist.
She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Bobby Jennings, of Seaman, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rosalee Shelton and Lavona Shelley; and a brother, Charles Bennett.
Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Blue River Cemetery in rural Columbia City.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Waves of Mercy, Lake James Christian Assembly or Heartland Hospice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.