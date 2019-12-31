KPCNews Obituaries
Phyllis Brodhead


1937 - 2019
Phyllis Brodhead Obituary

ANGOLA - Phyllis J. Brodhead, 82, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born on July 28, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, to Claren E. and Elaine V. (Sharp) Wyatt.

She married John A. Brodhead on Oct. 4, 1958.

Phyllis was a homemaker at her own home.

Surviving are her sons, Randy S. Brodhead, of Apex, North Carolina, and Eric A. Brodhead, of Texas; brother, Ed (Judy) Wyatt, of Angola; and sister, Tammy Brown, of Angola. Also surviving is one grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John A. Brodhead on Dec. 5, 2014; and her two brothers, Larry Wyatt and Keith Wyatt.

Following her wishes there will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 31, 2019
