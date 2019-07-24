SEMINOLE, Fla. - Phyllis Sue (Masters) Collins, 86, died on July 20, 2019, in Seminole, Florida, surrounded by immediate family.

Phyllis was born on July 13, 1933, in Laurel, Indiana, to parents, Herschel and Thelma (Fleetwood) Masters.

She was married to Roy E. Collins in 1954, and later re-married Richard A. Cochran in 2007.

She graduated from Connersville (Indiana) Senior High School in 1951, and lived in many places including Indiana, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, and Florida, during her lifetime.

She will always be remembered for her love of her family and as a wonderful, caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and aunt. Those who met her will recall a sweet, friendly, easy-going, adventurous person.

She always provided a safe and supportive home and could really cook. Phyllis also loved to travel and was able to see much of the U.S. and some of Europe on trips with Roy, her children, and her brothers and sisters.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Matthew W. Collins, of Clearwater, Florida; and Marcia S. Collins, of Largo, Florida; her grandchildren, Jonathan M. Lozano (Amy), of Baltimore, Maryland, Christopher M. Collins, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Spencer B. Collins, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her brothers and sisters, Imogene Hook (Jim), of Marion, Indiana, Ed Masters (Mary), of Charlotte, North Carolina, Robert Masters, of Bradenton, Florida, Carol Ward (Maurice), of Lakeland, Florida, and Larry Masters (Sherry), of Safety Harbor; brothers-in-law, Tim Collins (Martha), of Portland, Oregon, and Bill Collins (Sue), of Greek Fork, Indiana; as well as her beloved nieces and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy E. Collins (1989) and Richard A. Cochran (2014); her daughter, Katrina S. Collins (1955); her parents, Herschel Masters (1972) and (Thelma I. Fleetwood) Masters (1993); and her brother, Nolan W. Masters (2017).

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, 7950 131st St., Seminole, FL 33776.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., with a service immediately following.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Dale Cemetery in Connersville, Indiana, at 1 p.m.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phyllis' life.

Flowers can be sent to Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home.